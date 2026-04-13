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ITC Will Find Out If Imported Pain Patches Infringe Patent

By Jack McLoone ( April 13, 2026, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Imported over-the-counter lidocaine patches sold by five companies in the U.S. are facing possible exclusion orders after the U.S. International Trade Commission on Monday said it would open an investigation into claims that they infringe a patent on such patches....

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