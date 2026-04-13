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Discovery Ordered In Retaliation Suit By Ex-Public Defender

By Emily Sawicki ( April 13, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A former public defender suing a Detroit-area district court, two judges and administrators alleging discrimination and harassment over her identity as a Muslim Palestinian American has been ordered to respond to discovery requests, with a federal judge finding that the attorney failed to answer interrogatories and provide complete documents in a timely manner....

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