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Analysis

Gov't Appeal Could Throw Wrench In Tariff Refunds

By Dylan Moroses ( April 13, 2026, 5:33 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced its court-ordered tariff refund system will be available for its first entries in a week's time, but practitioners remain concerned that a potential government appeal of the ruling could narrow the number of imports and companies that can qualify for the relief....

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