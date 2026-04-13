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Inventors Face Bayh-Dole Act Reporting Issues, GAO Says

By Adam Lidgett ( April 13, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Universities and businesses that hold onto patent rights after receiving federal funds for developing the inventions have pointed to problems with the reporting requirements, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office....

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