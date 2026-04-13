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Texas Appeals Court Upholds Dismissal In $250M Fraud Case

By Spencer Brewer ( April 13, 2026, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A split Texas appeals court panel found that a company cannot bring claims against Morgan Stanley after an executive at the bank ran an alleged kickback scheme involving $250 million in mineral interests, saying the executive was working by himself when the alleged fraud occurred....

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