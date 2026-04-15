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Expert Analysis

What To Know About NY's Employment Credit Check Ban

By Mark Goldstein, Alexandra Manfredi and Victoria Jaus ( April 15, 2026, 4:57 PM EDT) -- On April 18, an amendment to the New York State Fair Credit Reporting Act will take effect, prohibiting employers from requesting or relying upon an applicant's or employee's consumer credit history when making employment-related decisions. The NYFCRA makes New York the 11th state to restrict or ban the use of consumer credit history, demonstrating a sweeping trend across the country....

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