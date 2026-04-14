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Ex-UMich Coach Avoids Prison Over Quarrel In Staffer's Home

By Melanie Dorsey ( April 14, 2026, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore was sentenced on Tuesday to 18 months of probation and $1,000 in fines stemming from his high-profile altercation with a staffer in her home, with a Washtenaw County judge noting that charges carrying prison time weren't supported by the evidence....

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