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U Of Iowa Sees 4 Wins Erased For NCAA Transfer Violation

By David Steele ( April 14, 2026, 4:25 PM EDT) -- The NCAA put the University of Iowa on one year's probation and vacated four 2023 football victories Tuesday, as punishment for the head coach and assistant tampering with an opposing player before he officially declared his plan to transfer....

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