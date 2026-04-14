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NY State Bar Association Elevates Longtime Leader

By Anna Sanders ( April 14, 2026, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A longtime staff leader of the New York State Bar Association was officially named the new executive director after more than two decades with the organization, according to an announcement this week....

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