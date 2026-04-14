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Okla. Voters To Decide Reimbursement Of Exemption Revenue

By Jaqueline McCool ( April 14, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma residents will vote on a constitutional amendment that if passed would require statewide laws establishing reimbursement methods for local taxing jurisdictions that lose money due to the manufacturing facilities property exemption, under an approved resolution....

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