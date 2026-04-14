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Trump's Fed Chair Pick Will Get Senate Hearing Next Week

By Jon Hill ( April 14, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The Senate Banking Committee will meet next week to vet Kevin Warsh as President Donald Trump's nominee as the next leader of the Federal Reserve, moving forward with his confirmation process despite bipartisan protests over a still-pending probe of current Fed Chair Jerome Powell....

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