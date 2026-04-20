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Expert Analysis

Anticipating The Justices' Potential Ruling On Tax Takings

By Alexander Lycoyannis and Jennifer Karpchuk ( April 20, 2026, 4:47 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 25, the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral argument in Pung v. Isabella County, Michigan, a case poised to clarify a major unanswered question in the real property tax world: When a local government seizes real property to satisfy a small tax debt and sells it at a tax foreclosure auction, how should courts measure "just compensation"?...

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