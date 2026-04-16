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Expert Analysis

Employer Tips As Calif. Law Rewrites Retention Pay Rules

By Michael Ryan and Rashad Abdallah ( April 16, 2026, 4:09 PM EDT) -- California's recent enactment of A.B. 692 marks a significant shift in how employers structure sign-on bonuses, retention payments and other incentives that are tied to continued employment. The statute targets so-called stay-or-pay provisions, which require workers to repay compensation or incur financial obligations if their employment or work relationship ends.[1]...

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