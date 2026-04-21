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Squires Hints At New 'Holistic' Decision On PTAB Discretion

By Theresa Schliep ( April 21, 2026, 8:12 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director John Squires previewed at a conference Tuesday an imminent "comprehensive decision" that will articulate current policy on discretionary factors that inform the viability of Patent Trial and Appeal Board challenges, saying he's seeking "predictability" for the PTAB....

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