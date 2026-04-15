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LA Sues To Ban Operators Of Alleged Illegal Cannabis Op

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 15, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Two Los Angeles-area entrepreneurs have been accused of converting a warehouse into an illicit cannabis grow house to cultivate thousands of plants, according to a state court lawsuit by the city attorney's office, which seeks to impose tens of thousands of dollars in fines and permanently ban them from the industry....

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