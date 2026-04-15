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Centrica Loses £5.3M Tax Dispute Over North Sea Gas Field

By Josh White ( April 15, 2026, 10:13 PM BST) -- Centrica's activities in a North Sea natural gas field amount to oil extraction, and therefore the company is liable for corporate tax bills totaling £5.3 million ($7.2 million) under the rules governing energy taxation, according to a London tribunal....

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