Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Brief

EU Announces Duties Against Imported Filament, Softwood

By Dylan Moroses ( April 15, 2026, 4:51 PM EDT) -- The European Commission announced antidumping duties Wednesday for imported glass fiber filament from Egypt, Bahrain and Thailand, as well as duties for imported softwood lumber from Brazil....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Government Agencies