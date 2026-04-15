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Trump Defends DOJ Investigation Of 'Incompetent' Fed Chair

By Jon Hill ( April 15, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump expressed support Wednesday for the U.S. Department of Justice continuing to investigate Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell over the Fed's headquarters renovation, saying the government must "find out what happened" with the project's $2.5 billion price tag....

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