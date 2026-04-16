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Expert Analysis

What FMC's Rejection Of War Surcharges Means For Shipping

By Julie Maurer, Benjamin Nashed and Serena Tang ( April 16, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- In March, five vessel operating common carriers, or VOCCs, and two non-vessel operating common carriers, or NVOCCs, filed requests with the Federal Maritime Commission seeking special permission to bypass the statutory notice requirements of Title 46 of the U.S. Code, Section 40501, and implement various emergency or war surcharges in response to Mideast conflicts....

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