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Importer Wins Gov't Deposition Over Steel Tariff Exclusion

By Kevin Pinner ( April 15, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Two federal agencies have been ordered to undergo depositions regarding their roles in granting exclusions to steel tariffs, the U.S. Court of International Trade said Wednesday, largely approving an importer's motion while significantly narrowing the scope of information it sought....

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