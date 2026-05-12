Understanding The Legal Risks Of Fragile Supply Chains

By Matthew Richardson and Samuel Wolf ( May 12, 2026, 3:16 PM BST) -- As the world witnessed when the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz was blocked on March 2, supply chains are the invisible engine of global commerce. These networks connect manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and retailers in vast networks that transform factory output into the products we see on store shelves, restaurant menus, job sites and home doorsteps....
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