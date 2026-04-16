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Analysis

AGs' Win Over Live Nation Leaves DOJ Watching From The Side

By Bryan Koenig ( April 16, 2026, 8:35 PM EDT) -- Live Nation Entertainment Inc.'s across-the-board trial rout by 34 state attorneys general underscores the ascendancy of state antitrust enforcers looking to fill perceived enforcement gaps left by the U.S. Department of Justice during President Donald Trump's second term....

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