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Meta, Uber Verdicts Top Product Liability Trials

By Emily Field ( April 16, 2026, 9:52 PM EDT) -- So far this year, juries have delivered landmark verdicts against Meta and Google in pending litigation over whether major social media companies design platforms that ultimately harm young users. Uber also saw a defeat earlier this year in the first federal bellwether to go to a jury over its liability for assaults committed by its drivers, and opening arguments started this week in the second trial in another sexual assault case brought by a rider....

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