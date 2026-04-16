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ICE Chief Says Shutdown Still Hurts Despite Billions

By Courtney Bublé ( April 16, 2026, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Congress Thursday that the agency is feeling the effects of the ongoing partial government shutdown, even though the agency received billions of dollars for much of its current operations....

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