How The Coming Months Will Shape State Drug Price Boards

By Michael Kolber, Steven Chen and Kelechi Ezealaji ( April 27, 2026, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Several states have prescription drug affordability boards charged with reviewing the affordability of medicines, and four state PDABs, in Colorado, Maryland, Minnesota and Washington, have authority to impose upper payment limits, or UPLs, that set the maximum that can be paid for particular drugs in their states. The coming months may determine the trajectory of these boards....
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