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Conn. Justices Nix Asbestos Widow's 'Double Recovery' Bid

By Aaron Keller ( April 16, 2026, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A town and a state agency are entitled to a lien on private asbestos litigation settlements in cases of combined work and home exposures, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled Thursday, blocking a widow from obtaining through lawsuits and worker compensation claims what one justice dubbed a possible "double recovery."...

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