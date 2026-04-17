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Senate GOP Says Bid To Extend Haitian TPS Is DOA

By Courtney Bublé ( April 17, 2026, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Following the House's rebuke Thursday of the Trump administration in its vote to extend temporary protection status for Haitian nationals in the United States, Republican senators insist the bill won't pass their chamber....

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