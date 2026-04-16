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Trump Taps Ret. Rear Admiral Schwartz As New CDC Chief

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 16, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Dr. Erica Schwartz, a retired rear admiral who served in the U.S. Coast Guard and as deputy surgeon general in the first Trump administration, to be the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's next director....

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