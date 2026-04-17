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Acting ICE Head Todd Lyons To Leave Agency At End Of May

By Rae Ann Varona ( April 17, 2026, 12:43 AM EDT) -- Acting Director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Todd Lyons is set to leave the agency, new U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin confirmed Thursday....

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