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Bill Floated To Nix Medical Residency Antitrust Exemption

By Matthew Perlman ( April 17, 2026, 5:32 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has introduced legislation to repeal an antitrust exemption given to the medical residency matching program by Congress two decades ago, over concerns about wages and a bottleneck of medical school graduates....

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