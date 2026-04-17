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Commerce Says Asian Imports Skirting Chinese Foil Duties

By Jack McLoone ( April 17, 2026, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Aluminum food packaging products finished in Thailand and Vietnam using Chinese aluminum foil before being exported to the U.S. are circumventing duties placed on such products from China, the U.S. Department of Commerce said Friday....

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