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EU, South Korea Officials Endorse Digital Trade Agreement

By Jack McLoone ( April 17, 2026, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Trade officials from the European Union and South Korea agreed to the final text of an "ambitious" digital trade agreement between the countries Friday, setting the stage for it to be signed at a summit later this year, the European Commission said....

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