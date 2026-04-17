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Kratom Cos. Deny Blame For Connecticut Man's Death

By Brian Steele ( April 17, 2026, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut man suing a group of kratom companies over the death of his son filed his suit too late and in the wrong venue, and the decedent who suffered an overdose in 2024 "knowingly" assumed the risk of any injury, two of the defendants said in new state court filings....

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