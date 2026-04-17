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GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman ( April 17, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- New data found that some companies are being wary during the 2026 proxy season by negotiating deals behind closed doors rather than allowing shareholders to vote on issues....

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