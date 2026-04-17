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Groups Say EPA Used Faulty Math In GHG Finding Repeal

By Gautama Mehta ( April 17, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Sixteen health and environmental groups said this week that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must reconsider its February repeal of the scientific finding allowing the agency to regulate greenhouse gases, because the final rule relied on error-filled technical analyses that weren't included in the proposed version....

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