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Denver Ritz-Carlton Owner Says Contractors Hit Water Line

By Rachel Konieczny ( April 17, 2026, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Two contractors acted negligently while performing work at a neighboring property to the Ritz-Carlton Denver that resulted in an uncontrolled release of water entering the hotel, the hotel's owner and insurers alleged in Colorado state court....

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