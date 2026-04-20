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Home Insurer Says Rival Used Failed Deal To Steal Business

By Hope Patti ( April 20, 2026, 2:24 PM EDT) -- A home insurer has told a Texas Business Court that a rival company used its confidential and trade secret information obtained during failed acquisition talks to undercut its prices and solicit top agents to move books of policies to the competitor....

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