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Texas Justices Back Enviro Agency In Deadline Dispute

By Ganesh Setty ( April 17, 2026, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas' environmental regulator timely requested input from the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton before having to potentially disclose thousands of documents sought by the Sierra Club, finding its 10-business-day deadline didn't lapse....

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