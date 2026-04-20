Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

UK Co. Should Have Known About VAT Fraud, Tribunal Says

By Kevin Pinner ( April 20, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- A computer company should have known it was dealing with value-added tax fraudsters whose business was too good to be true, so HMRC's denial of a nearly £430,000 ($582,000) tax deduction is valid, the First-tier Tribunal said in a decision....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies