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Fired Watchdog Nominated To Be Del.'s 1st Inspector General

By Rose Krebs ( April 21, 2026, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Delaware's governor has nominated a former U.S. Department of Defense inspector general who President Donald Trump fired after returning to office to serve as the First State's inspector general....

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