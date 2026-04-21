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UK Exit Tax Ruling Is Judicial Overreach, Court Told

By Josh White ( April 21, 2026, 8:18 PM BST) -- A tribunal overstepped its authority by ruling in favor of Britain's tax authority to impose an exit tax on U.K. trusts leaving the country in breach of European Union law long before Brexit was enacted, a trust argued before a London appeals court Tuesday....

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