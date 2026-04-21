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Mass. Man Says Coinbase, Kraken Failed To Stop $500K Scam

By Julie Manganis ( April 21, 2026, 12:59 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase and Kraken failed to adequately protect a Boston man from a sophisticated "support" scam that led to the loss of $500,000, according to a lawsuit filed in Massachusetts state court on Tuesday....

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