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Pot Dispensary Owners Sue Partners Over 'Phantom Debt' Plot

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 22, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- An investor and a cannabis license holder are suing a couple they had hoped would manage a Los Angeles marijuana dispensary for them, claiming in California state court that they instead created $3.4 million in "phantom debt" to steal majority ownership interests in the business and then misappropriate millions....

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