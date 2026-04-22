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Eversheds Sutherland Adds Ex-Epiq AI Leader

By Matt Perez ( April 22, 2026, 2:05 PM EDT) -- Eversheds Sutherland has hired a former managed solutions and artificial intelligence leader at legal technology and services provider Epiq to serve as U.S. head of legal managed services at Konexo, the firm's alternative legal services provider in the U.S....

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