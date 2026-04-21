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US Lawmakers Float Path For Fintech Fed Accounts

By Aislinn Keely ( April 21, 2026, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Two federal lawmakers from California introduced a bipartisan bill on Tuesday that would create a path for nonbank fintechs to directly access the Federal Reserve's payment rails in the hopes of reducing bank fees and delays for consumers using payment apps....

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