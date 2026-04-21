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Fla. Probes OpenAI Over Alleged ChatGPT FSU Shooting Role

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 21, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday he has launched a criminal investigation into OpenAI Inc., accusing its ChatGPT chatbot of acting as an accomplice to the Florida State University shooting suspect, who is charged with killing two and injuring six, by providing specific tactical advice on weapons, timing and location....

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