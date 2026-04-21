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IRS Says Meta Pricing Adjustments Not Barred By Prior Ruling

By Molly Moses ( April 21, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Tax Court's opinion on the pricing of Meta predecessor Facebook's transferred intangible assets doesn't prevent the IRS from making periodic adjustments based on transactions occurring over the life of the company's cost-sharing arrangement with an Irish subsidiary, the agency argued....

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