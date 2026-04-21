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Watchdog Says Ex-Fla. Rep Used Straw Donors For Campaign

By David Minsky ( April 21, 2026, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C.-based watchdog organization accused former Florida Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of improperly funding her 2022 reelection bid to the U.S. House of Representatives, saying she orchestrated a complex straw donor scheme to funnel $725,000 in Haitian "dark money" into her campaign. ...

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