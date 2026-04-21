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Board Says Opposition To Gangs Not Enough For Asylum

By Tom Lotshaw ( April 21, 2026, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Disapproval of criminal gangs or opposition to them is not enough to establish a protected political opinion for asylum purposes, the Board of Immigration Appeals ruled on Tuesday, affirming an immigration judge's denial of an El Salvadoran woman's application....

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