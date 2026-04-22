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Key Tronic, SEC Settle Over Inventory Mismanagement Claims

By Katryna Perera ( April 22, 2026, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Key Tronic Corp. and two of its executives reached a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over claims one of the manufacturer's facilities in Minnesota engaged in improper expense management and that the executives responded incorrectly to an internal complaint about the facility....

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